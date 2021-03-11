I was appalled by the lack of respect shown to Senator Daines in a recent letter to the editor published on Feb. 27 by John Loomis. Mr. Loomis called Senator Daines “a hypocrite and a disgrace to Montana.” These are very strong words and should not have been published by the Chronicle. It is an American privilege to have different opinions than our elected officials, however, these differences should not be represented in a hateful tone.
I had the opportunity to serve on a National and Local Broadband board for 15 years and visited the Offices of all of Montana’s congressional members in DC many times to discuss Rural issues. I also personally know both of Montana’s senators and I will show respect to both regardless of differing opinions at times on political issues. Mr. Loomis might disagree but needs to learn respect and how to express his opinion with some dignity. I also believe it is time for the Chronicle to edit these letters for “Taste” as stated in “Letter Policy” on the editorial page. It appears that the Chronicle will accept anything written with criticism towards the Republicans.
Mr. Loomis also stated “I am ashamed to reside in state represented in the U.S. Senate by Steve Daines.” I would suggest you choose one of the other 49 states the US has to offer you. Possibly New York or California would be appropriate for your political preference.
