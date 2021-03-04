Trump unconscionably said about COVID, that it would “go away,” that it was a “hoax,” and that it was the “Chinese flu.” If the 500,000 dead could hear, I don't think they would be at all sanguine.
Also, I wonder, if the vaccine to prevent COVID had been available when the numbers started climbing, how many of those dead would have refused being inoculated? I'm astonished that, recently, at the head of long lines at Dodger Stadium—in California, where the number of cases has risen astronomically—stood protesters holding up signs that read, “COVID HOAX.” I guess it's “Individual Liberty."
Throughout the world, would they have protested against Edward Jenner's vaccine in 1796 that led to Smallpox being eliminated from the world by December 1979? I remember in the early 1950s being taken to a Children's Rehabilitation Hospital, and saw children my age (preteens) who were paralyzed from Polio and others who were being kept alive in Iron Lungs. Thanks to two vaccines, the first developed by Jonas Salk (1953) and the second, by Albert Sabin, (1954), Polio was eliminated in the United States by 1979.
Then came a combined vaccine for Measles, Mumps, and Rubella in 1971; standalone vaccinations for each disease were made public in 1963, 1967, 1969, respectively. Measles, before developments in modern medicine, could be deadly. Eradication of these diseases, either completely or partly, was due to medical science; we all have profited by them. Then there is a Typhoid and DPT vaccine.
Yet, some Americans object to others being vaccinated against COVID. Maybe protesters should be transported to Europe and Asia in 1347-1351, and witness 79 million to 200 million people dying from the Black Death. They didn't know about vaccines.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.