Well, I just finished yet another letter about one’s rights clashing with government mask mandates. I’m not going to opine on why one should take basic actions like wearing a mask or staying 6 feet away from others, because we’ve all been made abundantly aware of their merits.
Instead, I would suggest this. For those wishing to exercise their individual rights to disregard simple protocol as put out by the CDC, take the step to refuse medical treatment in the event you contract COVID-19. You could make a pledge to yourself, or, better yet, make it clear to your loved ones and carry a medical directive in your wallet that explicitly states your refusal for treatment. By doing so, you can walk free, and potentially save those lives that might otherwise work valiantly to save yours.
The rest of us, still following CDC guidelines, will watch from 6 feet away.