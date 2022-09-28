A campaign flyer was left on my doorstep yesterday, so I took the time to read its contents. It contained this statement by a candidate who is running for Montana HD 69, “government should be limited, and free people should have the liberty to make decisions for themselves and their families.” On this particular topic I could not agree more. However, the Republican Party with whom this candidate identifies does not believe that women should be included in this group of “free people.” Since the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe, I have watched in horror as the most sacred and personal rights of women to make their own choices involving their reproductive health care, being stripped away by GOP controlled states. This is big government at its worst.
It is disingenuous for a candidate to say they support less government and are “working for liberty” when in fact they support more government restrictions involving a woman’s reproductive rights.
Websters defines liberty as, “the power of choice.” When freedoms are denied, that is neither liberty nor freedom.
I will not vote for any candidate who does not support the rights of Montanan women to govern their own bodies. Liberty indeed!
Carol Holmes-Buchanan
Manhattan
