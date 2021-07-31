Letter to the editor: Work to make America a beacon of systemic humanity Bruce Gourley Jul 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We will not be ashamed of our whiteness!This is the proud — often angry — response of some white people to critical race theory, an acknowledgment that systemic racism has been present throughout American history and remains a reality today.Alexander Stephens, VP of the slaveocratic, treasonous, and self-proclaimed Christian Confederate States of America, reveled in racism: Black slavery, Stephens enthused, was the “cornerstone” of the Confederacy. Although slavery was abolished in the North by 1861, white-controlled northern politics, business, judicial systems, culture and society treated Black people as inferior and unworthy of equal rights.Embedded in the fabric of our nation, systemic racism was the product of white people controlling the levers of power. And it remains so. Even now, whites as a whole have far more power and privilege than people of color.But those of us who are white rightly have more opportunities and should not be ashamed, right? After all, by virtue of our light skin we as a people group have better jobs, bigger bank accounts, nicer houses, access to better education, and are less likely to be arrested — for starters.Systemic white privilege is great, right? You bet it is for those of us who are white. But just as surely it is dishonorable and weakens America. And we know better than this.As children, we were taught not to be selfish.For Christians, Jesus taught his followers to put marginalized and less privileged people above themselves.Scientifically, all humans are genetically 99% identical.So let’s not be selfish, insecure, arrogant, or afraid of inherent human equality.Instead, let’s demonstrate the faith, hope, love, morals, courage, honor and patriotism to make America a beacon of systemic humanity. Bruce Gourley, Churchill Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags America Racism Alexander Stephens Politics Law Courage Patriotism Moral White Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Smith, Dorothy Jane Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: School board should focus on excellence, not division Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Stone-Manning is the experienced leader we need Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Hosting exchange students an experience to cherish Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We must respect the property of our neighbors Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the recommendation to wear masks again? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back