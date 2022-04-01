Although proven unsatisfactory in the past, our present administration is utilizing the political and economic system of demand-side economics. This policy seeks government spending and growth in the money supply to stimulate the demands for goods and services. Included are minimum-wage increases, over-friendly labor union policies, income transfer, and entitlement expansion, all under the pretext of fairness.
Economist Milton Friedman professed that one of the greatest mistakes is to judge policies and programs by their intention rather than their results. An economic system designed around a so-called “fairness agenda” results in defying human nature, stifling creative innovations and productivity, and generating subpar growth.
No political or economic system should allow a majority to strip income and assets from a minority, no matter what that minority is.
To determine fairness, it is necessary to determine who gets to decide what is fair. There is little income equality and minimal income growth in impoverished nations where government elites control economic resources in the interest of fairness. Nonetheless, the administration pushes on with feel-good policies that it professes will produce fairness, regardless of the contrary results.
Philosopher Georg Wilhelm Hegel observed “If theory and facts disagree, so much the worse for the facts.” The liberal approach of using over-regulations, excessive spending to improve education and stimulate the economy, and diminishing economic opportunities by imposing unnecessary environmental restrictions are all done in defiance of evidence of their unworkability.
Let us no longer listen to the demand-side excuse claim “this time will be different”, or some variation thereof. “We the People” must promote work, self-reliance, and education instead of submission to ad hoc and emotion-based legislation, and regulations that do more harm than good.
