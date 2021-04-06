I was delighted to read in the Chronicle that Tom Woods has announced his intention to run for the Bozeman City Commission vacancy. I followed his unfortunately unsuccessful campaign for the state Public Service Commission last year, and found him to be very knowledgeable on energy policy and utility economics, as well as laser focused and dedicated to public service.
His record in the Montana Legislature is further evidence of his familiarity with the issue and commitment to working across political divisions toward practical solutions. The city of Bozeman would be fortunate to have Tom Woods on the city commission as it faces formidable challenges, and I firmly believe he is capable and well-prepared to address them.
I urge the city commissioners to vote for Tom Woods to fill the seat recently vacated by Commissioner Michael Wallner.