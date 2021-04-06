It seems all the Republican “wannabes” won in the November election. Even “their” President won in Montana. Even after 16 years they won the office of the governor!
Now the special interest legislators are springing their surprises. Home construction owners don’t want individual cities to set rules regarding low income housing requirements. They lose dollars if they have to build lower priced homes!
How about voting rules? They all won in Montana, no fraud affecting their win. Absentee ballots? They have been used in Montana for years. Just how many of those “fraudulent” ballots were for them. Their ex-president, Trump, said before the election: ”If I don’t win this election it will be because of fraud!” What a setup for this country!
Guns on the Montana flag? You have got to be kidding! Guns on college campuses? What happened to the universities in Montana which should have control? What about changing who gets the money for sales of legal marijuana? The voters liked where the money was supposed to go. How dare the Legislature change the voters’ wishes. Why do you think that distribution isn’t one of the main reasons that initiative passed? The list of stupid, wealthy, special interest legislators misguided bills goes on.
Oh yes, what about wolves, governor? What about the majestic bison? They are part of the history of Montana. Let them have their roaming space! It’s elk that cause the deadly sickness! Ask the scientists. Oh that’s right. Republicans don’t believe in them!
What has happened to the Republican Party? So glad I got smart and became an Independent in 2016!