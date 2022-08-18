As the only women's health doctor In Bozeman in private practice, I am sadly closing my clinic, and letting our community down. Many do not know that I have been the only provider in Bozeman, and one of very few in Montana, who do abortions safely and privately for women of all backgrounds, ages and circumstances — early in pregnancy. My hope, like most Montanans, is to continue to reduce the number of abortions, do them as early as possible, to promote healthy women and pregnancies, and hopefully, to end abortions that are considered elective. But banning it all together, and valuing a fetal life over a woman's life and circumstance is unjust. And ending abortion at a time when we do not have the access for birth control, mental health services and pregnancy support, in the midst of an ongoing pandemic with health care shortages — is not the answer.
If you do not know, Bozeman Health, does not do abortions. Ever. I have doctors at the hospital call me and ask me to help their patients with this service because they can't: a student who was raped, a women who had cancer and needed urgent chemotherapy, a woman with a baby with anencephaly (no brain development), and a woman in mental and physical anguish.
I am closing because I can no longer afford to stay open and because I am simply not enough. Financially, my medical malpractice skyrocketed to $29,000 per year, my reimbursements from insurance companies like United and Blue Cross went down 10%-15% and unlike Bozeman Health, nonprofits or larger medical groups, I have to pay higher costs for IUDs, vaccines and all medical supplies. I simply cannot compete in this health care arena.
We need Planned Parenthood in Bozeman; we need Bozeman Health to step up — and somewhere, we need me.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.