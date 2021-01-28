If Montanans would like to continue thinking of our state as "the last best place," it would behoove us to preserve those things that earn it this designation.
But the attack on Montana wildlife is coming swiftly and aggressively from the states recently empowered Republican majority. With Gov. Gianforte's eager pen at the ready, Senator Bob Brown and Representative Paul Fielder are pushing a spate of bills that would, among other things, ease trapping restrictions, allow hound hunting of bears, and institute a bounty on wolves.
Such ecological rapaciousness is cruel to the point of being sadistic. These bills promote wanton destruction and a kind of nineteenth-century ethos of entitlement. There is no reason but for trophies to hunt wolves, and no reason but for the sociopathic heck of it to put a bounty on them.
And if slaughtering wolves isn’t bad enough in itself, our entire ecosystem would suffer without them. The reintroduction of wolves into the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem in the mid-1990s has been one of the great success stories of the environmental movement. Their presence has contributed significantly to the restoration of the ecosystem, including the river systems as well as many species of plants and animals. No one invested in the state's well-being would seek to undo these efforts. But a spokesman for the Montana Trappers Association, as Fielder happens to be, just might.
Animals across the state, and right now wolves in particular, are in danger, and the Republicans, I’m afraid, are at the door. It’s time to defend this place — with reason, with respect, and with restraint.
