The trapper’s screed in the August 8 Chronicle begs a response. Denigrating those with different values hardly counts as dialogue. He posits that, “Current legislative intent regarding wolves in Montana is to gradually reduce population numbers until we reach a healthy, sustainable population.”

What escapes him and our legislators did not escape Adolph Marie, who wrote in his 1944 book, The Wolves of Mount McKinley, that relationships he was seeing between the wolf and its prey were ANCIENT, pre-dating Europeans by hundreds of thousands of years. In Aldo Leopold’s 1945 review of Young and Goldman’s The Wolves of North America, he wondered how the authors had not acknowledged the deep history of their subject. If wolves were as destructive a force as they implied, why had the continental wolf population failed to wipe out its mammalian food supply?

The columnist ends with the statement that wolves in the West are at “current unhealthy levels.” By what measure? By whose judgement? In what peer-reviewed journal or agency report can we confirm that?

