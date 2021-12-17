Support Local Journalism


Chronic wasting disease (CWD) was found in a deer killed near Livingston. No surprise. The USGS reports that it is in 27 states and four Canadian provinces and spreading. Deer, elk, and moose, all of which die from CWD, have no access to a vaccine, because there is none. In an effort to control CWD, Wisconsin spent $27 million to hire sharpshooters to depopulate its white-tailed deer, to no effect.

Just a couple of decades after we managed to eliminate wolves (and nearly, mountain lions) from the West, CWD emerged in Colorado, and has spread apace. Was that just a coincidence? Perhaps, but a 2009 study by a CSU team documented that mountain lions selectively preyed on prion-infected mule deer. In 2011, Wild et al published The Role of Predation in Disease Control: A Comparison of Selective and Nonselective Removal on Prion Disease Dynamics in Mule Deer in the Journal of Wildlife Diseases. They concluded, “We suggest that as CWD distribution and wolf range overlap in the future, wolf predation may suppress disease emergence or limit prevalence.”

In Mountain Journal, Todd Wilkinson has written six articles on CWD; in my opinion, required reading for wildlife managers. The series is at https://mountainjournal.org/experts-demand-call-to-action-in-fighting-chronic-wasting-disease.

Why can wolves, but not human hunters, suppress CWD? For starters, a wolf’s sense of smell is thousands of times stronger than a human’s and able to detect diseased animals at amazing distances. They are on the hunt at dawn and dusk 365 days a year.

Instead of driving wolves to near-extinction, if we allow wolves to exist at an ecologically effective population level for a long enough period, they will remove sick animals and promote the health of deer, elk, and moose.

Norman A. Bishop

Bozeman

