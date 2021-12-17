Letter to the editor: Wolves can help control chronic wasting disease Norman A. Bishop Dec 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chronic wasting disease (CWD) was found in a deer killed near Livingston. No surprise. The USGS reports that it is in 27 states and four Canadian provinces and spreading. Deer, elk, and moose, all of which die from CWD, have no access to a vaccine, because there is none. In an effort to control CWD, Wisconsin spent $27 million to hire sharpshooters to depopulate its white-tailed deer, to no effect.Just a couple of decades after we managed to eliminate wolves (and nearly, mountain lions) from the West, CWD emerged in Colorado, and has spread apace. Was that just a coincidence? Perhaps, but a 2009 study by a CSU team documented that mountain lions selectively preyed on prion-infected mule deer. In 2011, Wild et al published The Role of Predation in Disease Control: A Comparison of Selective and Nonselective Removal on Prion Disease Dynamics in Mule Deer in the Journal of Wildlife Diseases. They concluded, “We suggest that as CWD distribution and wolf range overlap in the future, wolf predation may suppress disease emergence or limit prevalence.”In Mountain Journal, Todd Wilkinson has written six articles on CWD; in my opinion, required reading for wildlife managers. The series is at https://mountainjournal.org/experts-demand-call-to-action-in-fighting-chronic-wasting-disease. Why can wolves, but not human hunters, suppress CWD? For starters, a wolf’s sense of smell is thousands of times stronger than a human’s and able to detect diseased animals at amazing distances. They are on the hunt at dawn and dusk 365 days a year.Instead of driving wolves to near-extinction, if we allow wolves to exist at an ecologically effective population level for a long enough period, they will remove sick animals and promote the health of deer, elk, and moose. Norman A. BishopBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Moose Wolf Deer Chronic Wasting Disease Zoology Biology Mule Deer Disease Animal Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bozeman a generous enough place to accept refugees Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: The great debate: Are they spiders or bells? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We must recognize our past to rise above prejudice Posted: Dec. 16, 2021 Letter to the editor: Commission's subdivision position hard to fathom Posted: Dec. 16, 2021 Guest column: One person's progress is another person's loss Posted: Dec. 16, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with school leaders' criticism of state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back