I’m a sixth generation Montanan who grew up in a good Christian home. I went to church and I was to taught good Christian values. In the church you’re not supposed to have hate for one another however there was one exception and that was wolves.
I originally hated wolves, believed they were vermin, the only good wolf is a dead wolf. Growing up in the church one of the things that I learned about was that God created everything and from there I asked myself why did God create wolves? I was told we need to kill them all so if that was the case why did God put wolves on this Earth in the first place?
Then there’s the story of Noah’s Ark. The story of Noah’s Ark is god told Noah there was going to be a flood and so Noah built an ark to save all the worlds animals and that would’ve included wolves. That also would’ve included livestock as agriculture existed at the time the story of Noah’s Ark took place over 4000 years ago. The wolves didn’t kill all the livestock back then cause if we did we wouldn’t have cattle, pigs, sheep, chickens, animals that I not only like to eat but animals many Montana ranchers make a livelihood off of.
Wolf watching is also a livelihood. An estimated $30 million annually it brings to Yellowstone. The last confirmed wolf livestock predation in Park County, Montana, was in 2019 and in recent years the ranchers that I know are losing livestock to grizzlies and coyotes and not wolves. I was wrong about wolves and they’re not the demon animals. Wolf livestock attacks don’t happen as often as one might think, and as a Montanan I don’t support the anti-wolf laws.
