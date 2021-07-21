Letter to the editor: Wolves are a vital part of the Yellowstone ecosystem Mattie Whitehouse Jul 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In the article Reason for Optimism regarding Isle Royale and the wolf population therein it was stated, "A healthy park ecosystem includes a variety of wildlife and abundant food sources." This also holds true for the greater Yellowstone and the surrounding areas.Without predators the elk, buffalo and moose would starve to death as their food sources dwindle because they have outgrown their food supply. What don't the people of Montana understand about this? The wolf is a vital part of the ecosystem, not an animal to be killed for "sport." As humans reach 8 billion in population it's time we take a look at the destruction we've done to our planet and to those who travel on earth with us. Each living being has a purpose; I'm beginning to wonder what ours is. Mattie WhitehouseBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Moose Ecosystem Buffalo Zoology Food Wolf Supply Yellowstone Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Suffering cognitive dissonance from watching the news Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Follow the example of GOP leaders, get vaccinated Posted: July 20, 2021 Letter to the editor: School board should reconsider optional mask policy Posted: July 20, 2021 Water balloons, a loose horse and a stray ankle monitor: Police Reports for Sunday, July 18 Posted: July 19, 2021 Letter to the editor: Black bears in southeast Bozeman require a response Posted: July 18, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back