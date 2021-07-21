Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In the article Reason for Optimism regarding Isle Royale and the wolf population therein it was stated, "A healthy park ecosystem includes a variety of wildlife and abundant food sources." This also holds true for the greater Yellowstone and the surrounding areas.

Without predators the elk, buffalo and moose would starve to death as their food sources dwindle because they have outgrown their food supply. What don't the people of Montana understand about this? The wolf is a vital part of the ecosystem, not an animal to be killed for "sport."

As humans reach 8 billion in population it's time we take a look at the destruction we've done to our planet and to those who travel on earth with us. Each living being has a purpose; I'm beginning to wonder what ours is.

Mattie Whitehouse

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe