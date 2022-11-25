On Oct. 27, WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed a lawsuit alleging that the state's extreme anti-wolf hunting and trapping policies violate the Montana Constitution, Montana Administrative Procedure Act, Public Trust Doctrine, and several federal laws meant to protect wildlife on federally managed lands. One of these federally managed lands is of course Yellowstone National Park. This lawsuit was filed against the state of Montana, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks ( MFWP) and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission. On Nov. 10, These same two conservation groups filed a motion asking a Montana state court to prohibit the start of the states wolf-trapping season and halt the wolf-hunting season.On Nov. 15, Lewis and Clark District Court issued a Temporary Restraining Order that resurrected Wolf Management Units 313 and 316 as they existed in the 2020 Montana wolf regulations. In 2020 a quota of 1 wolf existed in each WMU just north of YNP. Currently one wolf has been harvested in WMU 313 so this unit is now closed.
The court documents are clear for a TRO to be granted sufficient evidence must be "demonstrated they could suffer irreparable injury if the state is not restrained pending trial. Environmental damage is frequently irreparable in nature." The plaintiffs were also successful in convincing the court "excessive take of wolves around Yellowstone in potential conflict with federal authority could occur in the next few weeks."
For those of us who care deeply about Yellowstone National Park and the YNP Wolf Project, we hope the court will continue these protections past the expiration of the TRO. The TRO expires on Nov. 29, 2022.
James Bell
Bozeman
