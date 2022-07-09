The slaughter of wolves in Montana under laws like SB314 threaten to drive wolf populations to a perilous low. Their ability to perform their essential role in keeping Montana’s deer, elk, and moose healthy is at risk. Further, the loss of 21 wolves from Yellowstone’s northern range is devastating to the economy based on wolf watching, and to a 25-year series of studies that have provided much new knowledge about how wolves affect ecosystems.
In Region 3, southwest Montana, 85 wolves were killed in last season’s hunt, where 31% of the statewide total was taken, where only 18% of the state’s wolves range, and where 21 were killed in WMUs 313 and 316, on Yellowstone’s northern boundary. It is possible that a low total of wolves reported taken, 273 statewide, well below the threshold of 450 set by the Fish and Wildlife Commission, reflects a reduced wolf population. A reduction in the number of animals killed despite an increase in hunting and trapping may signal population decline. Further, it is likely that many more wolves were killed, if wounding losses or poaching took others. Proposed regulations for this fall’s hunt were posted June 23. Decisions will be made August 25. You can comment until July 21 at to www.fwp.mt.gov., -Public comments - August 25 Commission Meeting.
For 2022, The department proposes establishing a wolf harvest quota of 10 for a new WMU 313 on Yellowstone’s northern boundary, based on math that suggests little impact on the population. What is not considered is the gross impact of the loss of an entire pack of Yellowstone wolves that may cross the boundary when their prey migrates north out of the park. Each of those wolves is essential to maintaining the park’s status as a study area of unexploited wolves.
