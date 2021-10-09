Letter to the editor: Wolf 'hunts' smell of barbarism and contempt for life Joseph Scalia III Oct 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As the world deteriorates ecologically and societally, we are seeing in Montana's new wolf "hunts" a march of barbarism and contempt for life unfolding before us. The kill having been authorized after Montana's own Democratic Sen. Jon Tester supported the state determining what it does with wolves, it has begun, with a mother wolf and two wolf pups of Yellowstone's Junction Wolf Pack already destroyed. Bumper stickers expressing the callous nature of the killers brazenly show two wolves in a rifle scope's crosshairs, with the caption "Smoke a Pack a Day." Let's not be lulled into construing such vileness as mere differences in values.Such acts steal another's right to life, allowing the thief to believe themself a great hunter for having "taken" the wolf. Never mind that the splendor of that wolf is snuffed out at all, and never mind that it furthermore was done in defiance of fair chase hunting ethics. There is nothing potent or masculine in this, nothing indicative of a brave or great white hunter. This is part and parcel of a narcissistic and grandiose vision of dominance of nature that not only is tragic for the majestic and soul-stirring gray wolf, but is also demonstrative of the growing totalitarian and paranoid positions being taken on many issues in today's world. We cannot grant a pass to those engaged in acts of hatred, appropriation, and exploitation. They must be called out for what they are. These are craven and detestable acts, and we should not mince words about it. Joseph Scalia IIILivingston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wolf Pup Contempt Wolf Barbarism Zoology Hunting Wolf Pack Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Madgic will serve us well as a city commissioner Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: What has become of our nation's sense of community? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen has what it takes to serve as city judge Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Expansion of bison transfer program a reason for hope Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Our only hope is restoring a healthy two-party system Posted: Oct. 8, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back