456 dead wolves in Montana. This is the possible toll of the recent decision by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to allow the slaughter of these animals to continue in our state. Wolf killing starts in September in Montana and runs all the way through March 15. Killers can use all manner of nasty devices to help the Commission "reduce" the population of wolves statewide. Snares, bait, traps, guns, motor vehicles, lights, bounties, all are now allowed. Plus, one person can kill up to 20 wolves in a season!
The commission relies on an untested and very controversial method to estimate the statewide population of wolves. The 456 to be killed is based on an inflated population count. It's clear that hatred for wolves is guiding the Montana Fish and Game Commission, not science nor even common sense. Aldo Leopold told us that intelligent tinkering means keeping all the parts. Montana and the Yellowstone area is one of the few places remaining with all of our native mammals — including wolves. In Europe many native animals have been extirpated and major projects are underway to "rewild" the land and bring back animals like wolves. We still have lots of wild places and abundant wildlife — let's keep the wild we have instead of destroying it and trying to fix later.
Philip Knight
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.