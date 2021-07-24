Letter to the editor: 'Wokeness' on the editorial page misses the mark Mike Mahler Jul 24, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunday’s editorial page was smarmy with “wokeness" and represents much that is wrong with our society today. The cartoon clearly implied that the “deplorable” in western dress was a glutton to be abhorred, while his “woke" table partner was to be admired for the “right kind of eating.” Why is it necessary to pass judgment on different tastes?And then there is your editorial that extols the “exemplary patience" of the school board for listening to some truly concerned parents, while characterizing those parents as unthinking captives of some conspiracy theory. Since when is it an act of "exemplary patience" for elected officials to listen to their constituents? Perception is reality, so if a group of parents perceive a problem in the language being used for the names of the committees in question and the recommendations of those committees, why should it not be normal for them to expect to be listened to by those whom they elected? And if those committees and their recommendations were not intended to reflect support for CRT, then why use phrases that are generally associated with CRT in the mainstream media? President Obama, who served two-terms despite the systemic racism alleged in CRT and accepted by all “woke" folks, said that words matter. There is apparently a difference of opinion on how the words in this instance matter, but that does not mean that one side is the mindless captive of conservative cable news, while the other side has a corner on what any intelligent person must know is right; it merely means that they have different perspectives and perceptions, something that we in Montana used to be able to tolerate without attacking the character of those with whom we disagreed. Mike MahlerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Words Difference Of Opinion Editorial Politics Publishing Journalism Patience Captive Parents Page Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Spike in COVID-19 cases is tragic, unnecessary Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: In caring for lawns, respect our shared resources Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Speak up to stop extreme wolf-killing measures Posted: July 23, 2021 Letter to the editor: Support carbon pricing to fight climate change Posted: July 23, 2021 Editorial: Open space efforts benefit all of us Posted: July 23, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back