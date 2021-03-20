What wonderful news! The Board of Health has announced that COVID-19 infections are declining, people are getting vaccines, and we can now attend gatherings of 150 people indoors. Our kids are back in school and the sun is shining.
It’s time for our Bozeman City Commission to resume in-person meetings. Webex meetings are a poor substitute for citizens to observe and participate in the consequential decisions our elected officials have been making while only the most vigilant citizens are informed of the many changes our community is undergoing.
New construction is chomping through our familiar landscapes like Pacman, devouring modest housing, replacing it with six story unaffordable housing units. New commissioners and our police chief are being appointed, citizen advisory boards are being consolidated and eliminated, and significant policy decisions about parking, flood plain designation and affordable housing continue. Transportation decisions may transform how we live and move about. Budget decisions are in progress.
Let us again convene, discuss, listen, question, and actively participate in our local government before the legislature strips their authority to govern. Open meetings, transparency and rigorous adherence to Montana’s open meetings laws protect and build community and enrich the quality of our public officials’ policy decisions. Let’s call on the city commission to open up city hall once again so we can effectively engage with our neighbors and our elected officials.
