Well, now let’s see what is ahead of us. What will the great “Mob Boss” Donald Trump do now to this country? What riot will he organize to ruin the careers of the seven Republican senators who voted for his conviction? What marching orders will he give to the 42 Republican senators who said he was a good boy? Hate to think what he will do to the 43rd Senator, Mitch McConnell, who crucified him but made sure he was out of office before the Senate trial started so he wasn’t able to convict him!
Heaven help this country and heaven help the Republican Party!
Oh yes, and thanks Daines! You were so brave to vote “nay!” Trump will surely invite you to his lovely Florida “White House” since he still thinks he won the election. And you are his big supporter. He loves you! You may be able to lead his next riot!
