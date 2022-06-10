I take exception to Ms. Janet Fox’s June 7 letter claiming arming teachers is a bad idea. I’m neither a teacher nor a retired teacher, but it doesn’t take one to see flawed logic.
Ms. Fox supported her argument with scenarios where teachers can’t get to their guns when they need them and school shooters wear body armor thus negating the usefulness of a teacher having a gun. But what about scenarios where teachers can get to their guns and the shooters don’t have body armor? What about a teacher using a gun not necessarily to kill a shooter but simply shoot the gun in his direction to scare him off?
I’ve been on military pistol and rifle teams, am a lifetime hunter, and have taught both my kids how to safely handle firearms. My daughter could out-shoot her boyfriends, always embarrassing them. My point is that people, teachers included, can be taught how to safely handle firearms and be proficient with them. With training, they can be taught how to protect the children by shooting at a shooter, perhaps making him avoid that particular classroom. Teachers do not need to use their bodies a shields as the only means to protect the children.
I admit that some people have a keen dislike of guns, and I have no desire to waste my time trying to change them. However, I strongly believe we can have safer classrooms with competent training of teachers.
