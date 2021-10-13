Letter to the editor: Wipe the slate clean, elect newcomers to commission Sahara Devi Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Actually, I’m not at all impressed with Terry Cunningham’s tenure on the commission. While he may be walking his walk on the trails and about town, he seems to be aligned with the rest of the old guard commission in favoring business and revenue over people—witness the extraordinary amount of high end residences that have arisen like a plague, wiping out scores of affordable housing units as they’ve filled in every available space around the core of Bozeman. The current commission has done nothing to moderate or curtail that, as no commission in the past 25 years has accomplished anything of note regarding the issue of affordable housing. Ask yourself why.I think it’s time to wipe the whole slate clean (and CYndy Andrus when her term is up) and bring in new, young, fresh blood who have neither been co-opted by the establishment, nor aligned with establishment-think. Let’s elect Chris Brizzolara for mayor, Coburn and Talago, and Rainey or Morrison. It would be better for us if Rainey or Morrison dropped out, so they wouldn’t be running against each other and potentially dividing the vote. And start galvanizing the youth to the polls.We need a whole new energy to stop the runaway train that is making Bozeman almost unrecognizable. Bring in the youth, the visionaries, those who understand that it’s time for a new way of being — a way that honors all the members of the community on an equal par, rather than allowing the ever-escalating Californication of the valley. Sahara DeviBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Runaway Politics Train Chris Brizzolara Coburn Commission Affordable Housing Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Morrison will be a voice for Bozeman's working class Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Support Herrington for municipal court judge seat Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic deserves to continue serving on commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham, Madgic and Coburn deserve your vote Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Our picks for the Bozeman City Commission: Cunningham, Coburn, Talago and Madgic Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back