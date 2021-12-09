Letter to the editor: Will the Supreme Court usher in the era of Jane Crow? Robert Black Dec 9, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The U.S. Supreme Court has a shameful history regarding race from the 1870s to the 1950s. During those eighty years the court often weakened federal protections provided during Reconstruction to African Americans in enforcement sections of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments and in laws passed by Congress. As a result, trials were usually held only under state laws in state courts which in the South were happy to dismiss charges brought by blacks against whites. The era of Jim Crow began.According to Burton and Derfner in "Justice Deferred: Race and the Supreme Court" (Harvard, 2021), the court ruled that privileges and immunities, equal protection, and due process guaranteed by the Constitution could be used by blacks to prosecute white private individuals only if there was some involvement in the act by the state itself, some “state action.” And the court seldom found that there was, so blacks were simply out of luck until the court began to read the Reconstruction Amendments and civil rights laws for the most they could mean, rather than the least. Now the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs, the case arising from Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, is set to overturn Roe v. Wade and Casey which ban abortion after viability of the fetus. Significantly, in this case the same constitutional protections, plus the liberty provision of the 14th Amendment, are on the line — and they are likely to be ignored by a court which wants to remain “neutral” and allow state legislatures and state courts to decide to what extent a woman’s access to an abortion is protected. Twenty-six states, including Montana, have already indicated what they will do once they get their hands on women. Will a virtual era of Jane Crow begin? Robert BlackBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags U.s. Supreme Court Law Legislation Abortion Jane Crow Black State Civil Rights Due Process Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: As Bozeman grows, city should think more about water Posted: 12 a.m. Gallatin County Commission to consider annexing land for development in Belgrade Posted: 5:30 p.m. Belgrade man sentenced for distributing meth Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Federal judge pauses vax mandate for federal contractors Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Letter to the editor: A perfect solution for protecting the Gallatin River Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you worried about the rise of the omicron variant? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back