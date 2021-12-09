Support Local Journalism


The U.S. Supreme Court has a shameful history regarding race from the 1870s to the 1950s. During those eighty years the court often weakened federal protections provided during Reconstruction to African Americans in enforcement sections of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments and in laws passed by Congress. As a result, trials were usually held only under state laws in state courts which in the South were happy to dismiss charges brought by blacks against whites. The era of Jim Crow began.

According to Burton and Derfner in "Justice Deferred: Race and the Supreme Court" (Harvard, 2021), the court ruled that privileges and immunities, equal protection, and due process guaranteed by the Constitution could be used by blacks to prosecute white private individuals only if there was some involvement in the act by the state itself, some “state action.” And the court seldom found that there was, so blacks were simply out of luck until the court began to read the Reconstruction Amendments and civil rights laws for the most they could mean, rather than the least.

Now the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs, the case arising from Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, is set to overturn Roe v. Wade and Casey which ban abortion after viability of the fetus. Significantly, in this case the same constitutional protections, plus the liberty provision of the 14th Amendment, are on the line — and they are likely to be ignored by a court which wants to remain “neutral” and allow state legislatures and state courts to decide to what extent a woman’s access to an abortion is protected. Twenty-six states, including Montana, have already indicated what they will do once they get their hands on women. Will a virtual era of Jane Crow begin?

Robert Black

Bozeman

