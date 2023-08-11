In Wednesday’s paper, I read about yet another Andy Holloran-led development planned for downtown Bozeman. Along with the “Henry” and “Ives” (eyeroll) luxury apartment buildings — just two out of the nine large-scale buildings green-lighted for construction over the course of several years — he’s now proposing a 121-room luxury hotel at the site of the old Bozeman Hospital, with 34 attached condo units. Then, ironically, Friday’s paper featured a cover story about a group building a vigil to “mourn friends and family displaced by the affordable housing crisis.”
On the north side of Main Street, the maze of closed streets due to Holloran’s developments — and the fact that the city allows so many to be closed — illustrates how the city government accommodates this stop-at-nothing, money-hungry man’s projects in the face of the affordable housing crisis and growing homelessness problem. As I drive down luxury-hotel alley on Mendenhall between Black and Wilson, I always wonder who works at these places, cleaning rooms and concierging, and where they live. In campers on the side of a road most likely. I’m pretty sure we have enough hotels downtown.
I imagine after Holloran is finished stripping away all of the charm from downtown Bozeman, even he won’t want to live here anymore. And by that time, only those in the luxury hotel/apartment market will be able to afford to live here. When will it stop? When will it be enough? And when will the city start shutting down projects that only cater to the wealthy?
Corinne Garcia
Bozeman
