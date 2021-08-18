Letter to the editor: Will falls off the right side of the Flat Earth Norman A. Bishop Aug 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Columnist George Will, who reliably represents the Right, has fallen off the right side of the Flat Earth with his “A closer look at the ‘existential' climate threat,” in the Aug. 12 Chronicle. Every time an IPCC report comes out, the denialists come out of the woodwork.A closer look at the work of Steven E. Koonin by investigative journalist Maryanne Lavelle in Inside Climate News of May 4, 2021, gives us an inside view of Koonin and his book, "Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What it Doesn’t." She reports that Koonin, a foe of climate policy in the Trump administration, dreamed of staging a grand climate change debate; a “red team/blue team” exercise designed to test the proposition that fossil fuel pollution put the planet at risk.Scientists who have spent their careers studying climate science said that Koonin’s critiques are superficial, misleading and marred by overgeneralization. The science at the core of “Unsettled” is fatally out of date, they say, and is based on the 2013 physical science report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). While a decade ago, the effects of climate change still seemed a future threat, its impacts—sea level rise; shrinking glaciers; more extreme and frequent storms; drought and wildfire—already are being felt around the world. “The bottom line is that despite uncertainties in the magnitude and patterns of natural climate variability, human-caused climate change fingerprints have been identified in pretty much every aspect of climate change scientists have looked at,” said Benjamin Santer, an atmospheric scientist and leading climate modeler at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.Notably, Koonin’s BP (British Petroleum) research at UC Berkeley on an advanced biofuels research program was to receive $500 million in corporate funding over 10 years. Norman A. BishopBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Climate Change Steven E. Koonin Ecology Meteorology Education Climate Report Fingerprint British Petroleum George Will Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Daines should back things that benefit all Montanans Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: We need more leadership and less politics on forest management Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman School Board hears from public on mask policy Posted: 5:30 p.m. Letter to the editor: Officials should do something about Bozeman Pond Posted: Aug. 17, 2021 Letter to the editor: Gianforte more worried about Trump than Montanans Posted: Aug. 17, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you concerned about the surge in COVD-19 cases? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back