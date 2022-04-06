A BDC guest column published in mid-March complained about the actions and beliefs of a select group of wilderness advocates nicknamed “wilderness purists.” The letter alleged these “purists” were a selfish lot who had an “all or nothing” approach to public lands. Our organization (the Gallatin Wildlife Association) wasn’t specifically named in the article, but many members of our organization are implicated. Consequently, I will speak on behalf of our members and supporters to address the misrepresentations.
First, one could almost find a sense of pride in being called a “wilderness purist.” But in reality, no one is, not honestly. Everyone and anyone who steps one foot on wilderness land leaves a footprint, and that’s the problem. We’ve left too many footprints and too many imprints upon this earth and it shows. We’re simply saying there needs to be balance. For far too long, that balance has been missing, favoring an overwhelming “take” rather than “give” approach concerning our natural world.
That letter conflated our goals and ambitions with those of the author. But he doesn’t get it. We’re not doing this for personal gain. Does that make us radicals, or extremists? We say no. If you say yes, then that’s on you, not us. The article implied we’re against compromise, just one of many misrepresentations and hyperboles mentioned in the article. We’ll compromise if warranted; if it’s ecologically justifiable and sound, but not before it’s necessary.
As an advocacy group for wildlife, how does one compromise away the ability for wildlife to exist? Because that is what we’re talking about here. Hasn’t their existence been compromised enough? Dare we say, we’re willing to lose this many species or animals? No. That’s arrogance. I’d rather be a “purist.”
