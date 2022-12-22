Get ready for a double helping of "election integrity" legislation in the coming session, bills which make it harder for Montana voters to cast a ballot in Montana elections. They will increase the need for not-easily- acquired IDs, ban folks from gathering and delivering ballots from family, friends, disabled neighbors, and workers who live far from the clerk's office, limiting and hobbling opportunities to register to vote, trying to shrink the number of Montana college students, Natives, and the less fortunate among us who can vote — it will go on and on. There will be loud, unceasing and untruthful cries about the need to stop voter fraud. I have a dollar which says so.
How much voter fraud have we experienced in Montana? Really, none. Corey Stapleton, our then-secretary of state, did a deep investigation in 2017 into the special election when Greg Gianforte won our House seat vacated by Steve Daines. How many fraudulent ballots did he find, after spending all that taxpayer money? He reported that two — two — possible cases of fraud were being investigated. Don't believe this? Ask him.
We have a robust and wonderfully clean election regimen in Montana, a process made possible by decades of honest workers handling and counting ballots in a system which makes cheating virtually impossible. More needless statues making it harder to vote are enacted for only that reason and nothing more — making it harder to vote, limiting the opportunity for Montana registered voters to do so. Why? Why not make it easier, not harder, for every qualified Montanan to vote? Ask your elected representatives and senators, especially those who will introduce these bills come January. I also have a dollar which says you already know the reason.
Tom Stonecipher
Bozeman
