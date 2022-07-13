Now that the Supreme Court has confirmed the right of an individual state to take control over a person's organs, I have just written to Sen. Daines asking him to take the lead in making Montana the first state to mandate compulsory organ donation.
With today's medical technology it should be relatively easy to create, say, a comprehensive kidney-donor bank. While registration would be compulsory for all persons 18 years and over, those with problematic health problems would be exempt. The idea is to match patients in need of a kidney with perfect matches. A lottery system could then be used to select the individual donor, who would have to comply.
The beauty of this system is that we would be saving actual living human beings, not just potential humans. And since the Supreme Court has basically already decided that a state can dictate what some of its citizens can or cannot do with their bodily organs, I do not think one would have to worry about such a program's constitutionality. Furthermore, it would be a shining example of real Christian charity for the rest of the nation.
I have told the senator that I would be happy to sit down with him to discuss some of the particulars of said program. I am hoping some of the Chronicle's readers will also contact the senator expressing the importance of such an undertaking. Think of the lives we could save with such a law.
