My name is Jack and I own a home on Sweetgrass Ave, the Fowler trail and open space is literally out my back gate.
The Transportation Master Plan identifies numerous goals and policies prioritizing walking, biking and transit and project design options include new facilities for walking and biking. Given that there’s also strong community support (identified in the meeting summaries) for this aspect the project, I wonder if an “active transportation only” (road-free) design alternative could be considered? Besides being a bold and innovative endeavor an active transportation only alternative would be a tangible expression of the city’s climate action plan. It could also be undertaken as an initial phased, pilot project with area preserved for a future street. Then performance data could be collected and evaluated to ascertain if and what type of vehicular facility is really needed.
The land surrounding the roadway connection project is comprised of fully developed residential neighborhoods well served by existing local street network. None of these stakeholders need another street running along their backyards to conduct their daily lives. So it’s only fair that a concerted effort be made to identify the impacts of this project, whether it’s changes in property values or access to emergency service.
Also, given all of the pressing needs currently facing the city is this the right time to be making this investment?