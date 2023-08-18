It appears as if Sen. Steve Daines has decided he’s better off politically if Montanans are fighting against each other versus working together to find solutions.
Daines stands in the way of passage of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, a collaborative agreement reached by timber interests, wilderness advocates, snowmobilers, mountain bikers, outfitters and ranchers. The proposal provides for greater land protection, paved the way for forest restoration projects that have already been completed, and resolved recreation issues. I was one of the original collaborators and I witnessed that every participant felt like their needs were addressed — a unique outcome.
Once a deal was struck the group reached out to the congressional delegation. Sen. Jon Tester immediately engaged, meeting with the group, listening, and quickly backing the proposal, honoring the efforts of the collaborators, who found lasting solutions for the landscape.
Even though polls show that 83 percent of Montanans support the Blackfoot proposal, Daines continues to obstruct passage. Worse yet, he has introduced a bill to eliminate three Wilderness Study Areas totaling 100,000 acres.
Daines lets his extreme anti-wilderness ideology trump what his constituents want. In fact, he’s said he could support the Blackfoot proposal only if his bill eliminating other WSA’s were attached to it. Some might call that hostage taking. I call it arrogant.
On the other hand, Tester is a working farmer, who likes to get things done. He trusts — and actually likes — his constituents. Better yet, he respects the hard work that went into the Blackfoot proposal and he responds by supporting it.
Meanwhile, Daines is in Washington, D.C., polishing his cuff links, trying to keep us fighting amongst ourselves.
Bob Ekey
Bozeman
