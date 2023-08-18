Let the news come to you

It appears as if Sen. Steve Daines has decided he’s better off politically if Montanans are fighting against each other versus working together to find solutions.

Daines stands in the way of passage of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, a collaborative agreement reached by timber interests, wilderness advocates, snowmobilers, mountain bikers, outfitters and ranchers. The proposal provides for greater land protection, paved the way for forest restoration projects that have already been completed, and resolved recreation issues. I was one of the original collaborators and I witnessed that every participant felt like their needs were addressed — a unique outcome.

Once a deal was struck the group reached out to the congressional delegation. Sen. Jon Tester immediately engaged, meeting with the group, listening, and quickly backing the proposal, honoring the efforts of the collaborators, who found lasting solutions for the landscape.

