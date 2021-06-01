I continue to read guest editorials in the Chronicle about how horrible the recent Montana Legislative session was. Frankly, I would like to see an editorial written by a seasoned expert offering an explanation as to exactly what has happened to the Montana citizenry that feels it is okay to elect the clowns that we recently saw at work in Helena. I have been around Montana since 1968 and first lived here full time in 1970. Just what has caused the Montana citizenry to change so much? We used to elect distinguished and dedicated politicians to office at the state and federal level who clearly cared about the welfare of Montana—its citizens and the priceless outdoor heritage that we enjoy.
Now, as Joe McCarty pointed out in his column, we elect ideologues who adopt “one size fits all” legislation that Texas and Mississippi are passing. Is this really what Montana citizens truly want? So please, Chronicle staff, find someone to explain this to us old timers. We simply don’t understand what has happened to the state we so love.