At present Montana has one person representing us in the US House, ethically challenged Maryland transplant Matt Rosendale who seems to know little about Montana and nothing about government.

But due to population growth Montana is gaining a second U.S. House seat. Perennial carpetbagger and ethical train-wreck Ryan Zinke has packed his bags and returned to Montana once again.

Our present governor is another ethically challenged transplant.

