Letter to the editor: Why aren't we rallying together to stop COVID-19? Frances Lefcort Aug 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What has happened to this country? Is this not the nation that collectively sacrificed during WWII to defeat villainy? Is this not the nation that saved millions of lives from the scourge of polio with the Salk and Sabin polio vaccine?Maurice Hilleman, a homegrown Montanan, arguably saved more lives than anyone in history by developing over 40 vaccines against diseases such as measles and mumps, virtually eradicating them. Given this noble tradition of rallying together against a common enemy, why aren’t we doing that now?Over 4 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19 and, once again, this country developed extremely safe and efficacious vaccines. I understand that many people who contract COVID-19 do not develop serious symptoms and, hence, do not consider the virus a danger to themselves (although over 25% will develop severe “long-haul” symptoms). However, each of you who does contract the virus, especially the Delta variant, is at great risk of transmitting it and endangering the life of our most vulnerable community members, the young, the elderly and the ill. For example, just this week I learned that a Bozeman friend’s 8-month-old grandson has contracted COVID-19 from the community, despite his parents being vaccinated. This would have been preventable if enough people had joined in to protect the vulnerable. Should you regard the virus as a mere cold, please know that each infected individual is a walking Petri dish nourishing the proliferation and mutation of the virus into potentially more deadly variants. Thus, if you choose not to be vaccinated, please realize your role in extending the length and deadliness of this pandemic.Just as we are not allowed to shout “fire” in a crowded movie theater, exercising our own individual liberties stops at the point where we endanger the vulnerable. Frances LefcortBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maurice Hilleman Vaccine Medicine Immunology Mumps Ill Polio Vaccine Symptom Nation Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: An unnamed acronym that all should be more afraid of Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Acknowledge the complexities of our nation's story Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Senators should back investments in climate solutions Posted: Aug. 4, 2021 Letter to the editor: Letter on military draft ignored the real discussion Posted: Aug. 4, 2021 Guest column: What Would Hilleman Do? Posted: Aug. 4, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the recommendation to wear masks again? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back