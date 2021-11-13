Letter to the editor: Why annihilate wolves when there are other options? Kevin Boileau Nov 13, 2021 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Some people believe that humans can peacefully co-exist with others on planet Earth. In our biosphere, this can be with other humans, prey species, and other predators like ourselves. In contrast, some humans suppress their philosophical reasoning abilities, and choose the quest for libidinal power, destruction, and hate.This lack of tolerance for the other can apply to humans who have different physical, ethnic, sexual, racial, and other characteristics. This way of thinking can also apply to individuals of other species, which results in aggression, destruction, violence, and annihilation of these radical others without seeking nonviolent, rational solutions. This is due to false perceptions about the other, lack of impulse control, trauma become rage, and unresolved resentments. Unfortunately, instead of resolving the anxiety, fear, and hate that leads to violence, we choose to become indoctrinated into social and political positions that perpetuate our false understanding about meaning. This is a human problem that can only be solved by reexamining the question of meaning. Who are we? What are humans? Why would we choose to annihilate some species in heinous, violent ways instead of seeking rational solutions that many of us constantly propose? Why do we seek violence when we have non-violent solutions available to us? Why would we choose to violently annihilate a species that environmental biologists tell us is integral to a healthy ecosystem? For example, given that there are several solutions to peaceful co-existence with wolves, why would we choose to annihilate them? What does this say about humans? Is this who we want to be?For some, the answer is “yes.” For others, the answer is “no.” If we could show you nonviolent approaches to co-existence with wolves would you consider them? Kevin BoileauBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Species Lack Human Trauma Mathematics Astronomy Reasoning Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Poor ballot design led to confusion for city voters Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Letter to the editor: Gov. Gianforte woefully uninformed about COVID-19 Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Letter to the editor: Americans are rejecting the Democratic agenda Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Letter to the editor: Local sales tax an opportunity we keep missing out on Posted: Nov. 12, 2021 Letter to the editor: A day celebrating our veterans' willingness to serve Posted: Nov. 11, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the congressional map chosen by the redistricting commission? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back