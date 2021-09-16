Letter to the editor: Who will stand up to protect wildlife corridors? Rob Sisson Sep 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As a strong supporter of land conservation, the recent news about the rump of Peets Hill and farmland out in Amsterdam is welcomed. It does raise the question of how we approach and prioritize conservation of land, and the reasons why we protect land through easements. Many parcels already conserved are likely to be surrounded by housing developments, providing open space for residents who live adjacent to the parcels, but little value to wildlife or water quality.At greater risk in Gallatin County are wildlife corridors under imminent risk of development. These can be very small connecting strips of land of 20 to 100 acres, without which we are likely to see our iconic elk herds diminishing in coming years. Critical habitat south of Gallatin Gateway, connecting the Flying D conservation easement to the Gallatin foothills, is the poster child for protection prioritization.Additionally, many of these critical wildlife parcels are within spitting distance of the Gallatin River. Continued development, especially when some developers seek to avoid EPA oversight of human waste and surface water systems, will further threaten water quality and the trout that drive a very strong part of the local economy. I recognize that many parcels that have been protected were opportunistic transactions. However, if elected officials, NGO leaders, and philanthropists don't immediately prioritize these last wildlife migration corridors, the way of life enjoyed by Montana natives and newcomers alike will change forever very soon.Who is willing to stand up and lead? Rob SissonGallatin Gateway Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parcel Wildlife Conservation Gallatin River Ecology Commerce Law Building Industry Water Quality Corridor Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Keep an eye on the drawing of Montana's congressional districts Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Coburn the right choice for Bozeman City Commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Children have become pawns in a political game Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Medical, dental community can do better on mask use Posted: 12 a.m. Rain, helicopters help subdue new fire in the Crazy Mountains Posted: 6 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back