If citizens in a democracy look to markets (decisions made by all of us) for direction on energy, they will be subject to gradual change in line with their decisions over time. You could adapt?
If citizens in a democracy look to government for direction on energy, they will be subject to the whims of the electorate, i.e. uncertainty. Compare the actions of presidents Obama, Trump, and Biden on the pipeline. They waited for years for a job, then had a good job, but now are jobless at strokes of a pen. This is not helping anyone.
If citizens in a democracy vote in the dictatorship of one party rule they can gain certainty, but they will have to do whatever the current dictator requires, by social credit, or by force and only faced with uncertainty when the current dictator dies or is overthrown.
Who would you rely on to improve your standard of living? The market, a president, or a dictator?
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.