Letter to the editor: Who are these wolf hunting regulations actually for?

Christine Wilcox
Oct 16, 2021

In a recent 3-2 vote, Montana's Fish and Wildlife Commission voted in favor of implementing new extreme and unethical hunting and trapping measures for wolves including lethal neck snares, baiting, and night hunting plus an extension of season dates.These new rules also allow 10 wolves to be killed on a single trapping license and remove limits on hunting and trapping in hunting districts bordering Montana's national parks.

Not only are these measures brutal, they disregard the tens of thousands of public comments sent to the Fish and Wildlife Commission in strong opposition to these measures. A 30-day comment period in June on the proposed hunting and trapping rules resulted in approximately 26,000 comments to the commission, 90% of which (over 23,000) were in opposition to the proposed rules.

The framework for the commission's recent proposal and vote was laid out in the Montana legislative session earlier this year, despite strong opposition from scientists, Tribes and the general public. HB 224, HB 225 and SB 267 saw a collective 566 comments in support and 1,715 opposed, SB 314 was also strongly opposed.

The question I am left with is, who are these laws and hunting regulations for? The 0.5% of the Montana population who participate in trapping? The two Republican legislators who championed them? They certainly aren't for the thousands of Montanans who have voiced their disgust at both the laws and the resulting regulations.

Public comment is meant to inform and create better policy. When it comes to wolves, it is clear that the overwhelming majority of people who are opposed to these measures, whether they are experts or concerned citizens, are being disregarded. State legislators, commissioners, and Gov. Gianforte must be held accountable.

Christine Wilcox
Bozeman