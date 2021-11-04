Letter to the editor: Which party is actually better for the economy? Jerry DiMarco Nov 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The letters by Sen. Daines and local Republicans are right out of the Republican playbook, full of misrepresentations, misdirection, exaggerations and lies. The usual slogans about tax-and-spend, debt, inflation, socialism and the economy were there too.When Republicans are in power, they give tax breaks to the rich and cut benefits for the poor. The rich use most of their handouts to run up the stock markets instead of creating jobs. The economy eventually turns sour as the middle class and poor wait for something to trickle down. When Democrats get back in office, they have to revive the economy.Then Republicans criticize Democrats for increasing the debt, conveniently forgetting how much their tax breaks, and the recessions they cause increase the debt. Healthier economies during Democratic administrations allow them to pay down the debt. Now Republicans want to make inflation an issue, but they're also trying to make inflation happen. Republican operatives held gasoline prices down for Trump, now they're raising them. Are they also causing supply bottlenecks?The real choice regarding socialism is between Republican socialism where welfare goes to the wealthy, and Democratic socialism where welfare goes to the disadvantaged. Given what the wealthy do with their handouts, the preferred choice should be obvious.Republicans talking about the economy are like Trump lecturing on ethical behavior. The book, "They're Not Even Close," compares economies under Republican and Democratic administrations. It busts the myth that Republicans are better for the economy. As the title suggests, their performance isn't even close to the Democrats' performance. In fact, 8 of the last 9 recessions have happened during Republican administrations. The current recession is no exception. The economy was sinking into recession in Q4 of 2019, well before the pandemic arrived. So should we believe anything Republicans say about the economy? Jerry DiMarcoBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Republicans Economy Economics Politics Finance Recession Inflation Democrats Debt Socialism Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Jones, Jack Posted: 1 a.m. Bradley, Raymond S. Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Choosing a leader the most important task for board Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Attorney General Knudsen's many different hats Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montana deserves leaders who believe in health measures Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back