The letters by Sen. Daines and local Republicans are right out of the Republican playbook, full of misrepresentations, misdirection, exaggerations and lies. The usual slogans about tax-and-spend, debt, inflation, socialism and the economy were there too.

When Republicans are in power, they give tax breaks to the rich and cut benefits for the poor. The rich use most of their handouts to run up the stock markets instead of creating jobs. The economy eventually turns sour as the middle class and poor wait for something to trickle down. When Democrats get back in office, they have to revive the economy.

Then Republicans criticize Democrats for increasing the debt, conveniently forgetting how much their tax breaks, and the recessions they cause increase the debt. Healthier economies during Democratic administrations allow them to pay down the debt.

Now Republicans want to make inflation an issue, but they're also trying to make inflation happen.  Republican operatives held gasoline prices down for Trump, now they're raising them. Are they also causing supply bottlenecks?

The real choice regarding socialism is between Republican socialism where welfare goes to the wealthy, and Democratic socialism where welfare goes to the disadvantaged. Given what the wealthy do with their handouts, the preferred choice should be obvious.

Republicans talking about the economy are like Trump lecturing on ethical behavior. The book, "They're Not Even Close," compares economies under Republican and Democratic administrations. It busts the myth that Republicans are better for the economy. As the title suggests, their performance isn't even close to the Democrats' performance. In fact, 8 of the last 9 recessions have happened during Republican administrations. The current recession is no exception. The economy was sinking into recession in Q4 of 2019, well before the pandemic arrived. So should we believe anything Republicans say about the economy?

Jerry DiMarco

Bozeman

