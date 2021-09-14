Letter to the editor: Where was the concern for the U.S. abandoning Syria? Guy Crawford Sep 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you quietly stood by while the Trump Administration unilaterally abandoned Syria and refused to evacuate one single individual Kurd, while turning over all our military bases to Russia, and now you're whining about the withdrawal from Afghanistan, you should go sit quietly in the corner and hope that no one notices your breathtaking hypocrisy. Guy CrawfordBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Syria Afghanistan Politics Trump Administration Military Base U.s. Kurd Concern Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Legislation can help us address climate crisis Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: America totally mishandled Afghanistan departure Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Montana's congressional delegation should unite behind river protections bill Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Rosendale cares about Montana, is a friend to vets Posted: Sep. 12, 2021 Letter to the editor: Montanans have the opportunity to help people in need Posted: Sep. 12, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back