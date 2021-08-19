Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Where is the outrage? Our president has abandoned thousands of women and children in Afghanistan. We spent twenty years, countless lives including Americans, trillions of dollars and lecturing the world on human rights. For what?

Who will believe us in the future? Where are the women’s and children’s are rights organizations who should be pushing our president to do the right thing, not the politically expedient?

Michael McCormick

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe