Letter to the editor: Where is the outrage for abandoning Afghanistan?

Michael McCormick
Aug 19, 2021

Where is the outrage? Our president has abandoned thousands of women and children in Afghanistan. We spent twenty years, countless lives including Americans, trillions of dollars and lecturing the world on human rights. For what? Who will believe us in the future? Where are the women's and children's are rights organizations who should be pushing our president to do the right thing, not the politically expedient?

Michael McCormick
Bozeman

Tags
Afghanistan
Outrage
President
Politics
Trillions
Woman
Dollar
Human Right