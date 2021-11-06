Letter to the editor: Where is justice for those involved in insurrection? Verne W. House Nov 6, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Suppose you weaponed up and joined in the Jan. 6 insurrection that attacked Congress. You left behind a bloody mess, a horrible blot on our nation. Months later, the FBI comes knocking, drags you off so the Justice Department can prosecute you. Treason, it is, to try to overthrow our government. You would have been shot forthwith in lesser countries, but this is America so you get to go to court, with a lawyer. There, you say: I was dumb; I was wrong; I am so sorry.What should be your punishment? Death? 20 years? Nah, Justice’s prosecutor charges you with “the misdemeanor of parading inside the capitol.” That’s it? $500 for your share of damages and probation. This is real: Washington Post, 28 Oct 2021: “Chief federal judge in D.C. assails ‘almost schizophrenic’ Jan. 6 prosecutions: ‘The rioters were not mere protesters’” Judge Howell is not impressed with Justice’s prosecution. “My hands are tied,” Howell said in frustration. “In all my years on the bench, I’ve never been in this position before, and it’s all due to the government, despite calling this the crime of the century, resolving it with a. . . petty offense.”Justice the department is failing to seek justice the punishment. The big shots, including complicit senators and members of Congress, some of whom actually helped plan the insurrection, are not even charged. And, an actual weapon toting insurrectionist is essentially freed. Where is justice? Verne W. HouseBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Insurrection Howell Politics Law Justice Insurrectionist Prosecution Federal Judge Fbi Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Daines' voting record inconsistent with stated values Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Daines is trying to mislead us for political gain Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Carbon tax creative way to address climate change Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Put politics aside, pass Blackfoot Clearwater bill Posted: 12 a.m. OSHA vaccination requirement rules released, legal battle mounting Posted: 5:15 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the congressional map chosen by the redistricting commission? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back