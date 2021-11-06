Support Local Journalism


Suppose you weaponed up and joined in the Jan. 6 insurrection that attacked Congress. You left behind a bloody mess, a horrible blot on our nation. Months later, the FBI comes knocking, drags you off so the Justice Department can prosecute you. Treason, it is, to try to overthrow our government. You would have been shot forthwith in lesser countries, but this is America so you get to go to court, with a lawyer. There, you say: I was dumb; I was wrong; I am so sorry.

What should be your punishment? Death? 20 years? Nah, Justice’s prosecutor charges you with “the misdemeanor of parading inside the capitol.” That’s it? $500 for your share of damages and probation.

This is real: Washington Post, 28 Oct 2021: “Chief federal judge in D.C. assails ‘almost schizophrenic’ Jan. 6 prosecutions: ‘The rioters were not mere protesters’” Judge Howell is not impressed with Justice’s prosecution. “My hands are tied,” Howell said in frustration. “In all my years on the bench, I’ve never been in this position before, and it’s all due to the government, despite calling this the crime of the century, resolving it with a. . . petty offense.”

Justice the department is failing to seek justice the punishment. The big shots, including complicit senators and members of Congress, some of whom actually helped plan the insurrection, are not even charged. And, an actual weapon toting insurrectionist is essentially freed. Where is justice?

Verne W. House

Bozeman

