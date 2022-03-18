Okay, I get it. Montana is a Republican state. But after our last election where has Republicans' integrity gone? Montana has, in the past, had some good republican legislators and governors. When they said something you trusted them to be telling the truth. Their word was bond, and they didn't consider themselves to be above the law.
Cases in point. Gianforte has illegally poached an elk and a wolf. Are these Montana values? He lied about assaulting a reporter. Is his word truthful? Does he consider himself above the law?
Our state auditor Troy Downing. He lied to the state of Montana by claiming instate residency for hunting permits when he did not live here. Isn't that cheating the state? He sees himself as above the law.
Rosendale is being accused of illegal coordination and accepting funds from the NRA which he lied about. Is his word good? Doesn't he consider himself to be above the law?
Now Zinke is hoping to get reelected. He lied to ethics officials about his involvement in a development project. He defends this lie by telling us he is proud of this project. If that is so, why did he lie about it? Clearly his word is not good, and he feels he's above the law. If he is reelected will we be able to trust him to be truthful or just do what is best for himself? Obviously he considers himself to be above the law.
Have Montana values and integrity become so diluted by outside influence that Montana ethics and integrity have ceased to matter? That lying and working for self interest is what this party now considers to be okay? Is this how we want Montana to be represented?
