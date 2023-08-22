Recently my husband and I watched the movie Don’t Look Up. In the movie, two astronomers discover a comet that will cataclysmically impact earth in six months with near 100 percent certainty. The scientists contact the government and are incredulous with their glib response, essentially ignoring the warning. They approach the media, thinking the population, once informed of the doomsday information, will panic and require the US government and world leaders to take action to prevent the end of life on earth. The media twists and turns itself and criticizes the science. The US president and her big business supporters decide to use the comet to extract valuable minerals from it rather than destroy it. In real life: scientists have warned the world about human-caused global warming. Here in the Gallatin Valley, we are warned about a water crisis, environmentalists are warning about river contamination due to mining, gravel pits and construction. Fantasy and real life collide. A large segment of our population and leaders are disregarding global warming warnings and continue to push for the production and use of fossil fuels. There’s little concern with the over-building in the Gallatin Valley and the water usage it will require. Jobs and money are taking dominance over the pollution of our rivers and streams. When will we heed science, wake up and protect our earth, our county and our rivers and streams: Don’t Look Up!!
Martha Koscinski
Bozeman
