Delta Airlines tells us that the average stay in a hospital to treat COVID costs $40,000. That’s not the government, it’s a corporation trying to control costs.

Hospitals tell us that over 90% of COVID hospital stays are now individuals who have not been vaccinated.

Since many of those who refuse vaccination probably also loathe socialism, you might think that all of these folks are paying their own bill. Is that likely?

It’s interesting that the rest of us share the cost of a hospital stay for someone who refused to prevent his disease.

But then, we are accustomed to this evil socialism, aren’t we? And we are accustomed to the idea that, thanks to the evil socialist Affordable Care Act, preexisting conditions are covered by most plans.

When will medical plans begin to insist that customers receive vaccinations in order to be fully covered?

Fred Cornelious, 

Bozeman

