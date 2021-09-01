Letter to the editor: When will medical plans require COVID vaccinations? Fred Cornelious Sep 1, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Delta Airlines tells us that the average stay in a hospital to treat COVID costs $40,000. That’s not the government, it’s a corporation trying to control costs.Hospitals tell us that over 90% of COVID hospital stays are now individuals who have not been vaccinated.Since many of those who refuse vaccination probably also loathe socialism, you might think that all of these folks are paying their own bill. Is that likely? It’s interesting that the rest of us share the cost of a hospital stay for someone who refused to prevent his disease.But then, we are accustomed to this evil socialism, aren’t we? And we are accustomed to the idea that, thanks to the evil socialist Affordable Care Act, preexisting conditions are covered by most plans.When will medical plans begin to insist that customers receive vaccinations in order to be fully covered? Fred Cornelious, Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vaccination Hospital Plan Medicine Commerce Immunology Socialism Cost Stay Delta Airlines Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Cunningham the best choice in Bozeman mayoral race Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Montana's economic potential is tied to reliable, affordable electricity Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman construction company owner pleads guilty to tax evasion Posted: 5:30 p.m. Draft report suggests changes to Bozeman's building code Posted: 5 p.m. Letter to the editor: Disregard of climate science harms health and safety Posted: Aug. 31, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll With the Pfizer vaccine fully approved, will vaccination rates will rise significantly? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back