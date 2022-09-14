While many of us have received medical treatment for a multitude of conditions at our community hospital, there is one very common disorder for which Bozeman Health will not admit patients: neuropsychiatric crises. Yet every major city in Montana, except for Bozeman, admits their emergency neuropsychiatric patients in their community hospitals, devoting in-patient beds and medical care to this vulnerable population. Why doesn’t Bozeman Health? Given the space the nonprofit Bozeman Health hospital has, and the mental health crisis our state is in, how much longer will we have to send our loved ones in crisis, often escorted by police, to other cities in Montana for treatment?
In addition to not providing these patients with the standard of medical care, Bozeman Health is ignoring modern science. The brain is just like any other organ in our body: it can dysfunction at times and require medical care. Over 60% of neuropsychiatric crises are in fact due to underlying medical problems, which, once diagnosed and treated, can be resolved. Unfortunately, this number is only going to increase since infection with the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can also affect brain function, causing psychosis and dementia, major symptoms of “long” COVID. This is why the standard of medical care for a neuropsychiatric episode requires a careful medical history and examination — typically this also involves laboratory and an imaging work up, and thereby requires a hospital’s resources and infrastructure. Given that we go to Bozeman Health to treat ill hearts, kidneys and lungs, why shouldn’t we go there to treat ill brains?
Bozeman is touted internationally for its outstanding quality of life. Yet, it is often said that what is most indicative of a community’s values is how it treats its most vulnerable. Where do we want to rate on that metric?
Frances Lefcort
Bozeman
