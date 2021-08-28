Letter to the editor: When the time comes, vote with your head and heart Rebecca Murray Aug 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It seems that there have been many extreme changes in Montana over the past year. I’m not referring to the unusual and intense heat this summer nor the higher than usual droves of out-of-state license plates driving down Main Street.Since the 2020 election, and the landslide victory of the Republican Party in Montana, there have been many new laws signed into effect by these new empowered politicians, most of them unnecessary and unwanted by the state’s residents. Are they listening to the multitude of calls, letters, and emails from us? No. These new lawmakers have been making decisions not for the better of the state, but for what is best for them. Time after time this group bands together and pushes through decisions that are based on opinion and not the facts that are placed in front of them. They continue to turn a blind eye and ignore science. Instead, these out of state, newly indoctrinated Montanans, are doing what is best for their corporations or their wallets.When it’s time to vote again in November, stop voting by your party and start voting with your head and your heart. Rebecca MurrayBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Republican Party Victory Politics Lawmaker Decision Landslide Montana State Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: City needs to address train tracks in NE Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Love our national parks? It’s time to better support their staff. Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Don't delay action on restoring bison to the CMR Posted: Aug. 27, 2021 Letter to the editor: This sort of democracy isn't new, has its perils Posted: Aug. 27, 2021 Elk shoulder season added in Paradise Valley; other shoulder seasons extended Posted: Aug. 26, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll With the Pfizer vaccine fully approved, will vaccination rates will rise significantly? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back