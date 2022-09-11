What is happening to our town? My husband and I moved here six years ago (yes, I’m an “outsider”) and people would wave to us in the neighborhoods and smile or say hello on the trails. Lately, I’ve encountered some downright nasty people on the Tuckerman Park trails.
Recently I was riding my bike, going slowly especially around turns, always letting people know ahead of me that I’m “coming up on the left.” The majority of walkers said “thank you” as we shared the space. Not Mr. Grouchy Pants. He yelled at me weeks ago telling me to slow down. Trust me, I’m a senior and I couldn’t ride any slower or I’d fall down. That day, who do I see? The same Mr. Grouchy Pants with his dog, and as usual, I said “coming up on your left.” He stood there not moving so I had to attempt to pass him and his dog on his right in a very small space. My rear-view mirror slightly clipped him, knocking me over into trees and branches.
Instead of asking me if I was ok, he started swearing and yelling. I told him that he was blocking the path with his dog and he called me another bad word. I told him to “grow up” and went on my way, and he continued yelling at me until I was out of sight.
What is happening to the friendly people in this town? And it can’t be blamed on “outsiders.” Is it just the few that I happen to run into (no pun intended) that ruin it for others? I’m going to continue to be the friendly, smiling neighbor that I am and hope that I can pass it on to people like him. Maybe he was just having a bad day. Or two.
Janice Gaedtke
Bozeman
