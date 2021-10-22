Letter to the editor: What type of leadership is Gov. Gianforte showing? Wendy Pierce Oct 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Where are you Governor Gianforte? Montana is drowning in COVID-19 cases, we are one of the worst states in the country for COVID-19 cases. As other states numbers have gone down, Montana’s keep going up. Our health care workers are exhausted, and hospitals are looking at rationing care. Schools are going back to remote learning. So where are you? What type of leadership are you showing? You can’t even be bothered to encourage people to get vaccinated or allow state health departments to make rules that help keep people alive and healthy. Hospitals have requested help to hire traveling health care workers, but you have turned that down. Yes, you sent some national guard troops in to help with non-medical duties — which is helpful but not enough. I guess your preferred model of governing is not governing. Or just not showing up for the job. Wendy PierceBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Guard Care Worker Work Military Politics Social Service Montana Gianforte Troop Country Health Department Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: New Gallatin County courts building long overdue Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Coburn is exactly who we need on city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy brings valuable perspective to commission Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Republicans are questioning their own big victory Posted: 12 a.m. Montana redistricting commission shrinks pool of congressional maps to two Posted: 5:15 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back