Where are you Governor Gianforte? Montana is drowning in COVID-19 cases, we are one of the worst states in the country for COVID-19 cases. As other states numbers have gone down, Montana’s keep going up. Our health care workers are exhausted, and hospitals are looking at rationing care. Schools are going back to remote learning. So where are you? What type of leadership are you showing?

You can’t even be bothered to encourage people to get vaccinated or allow state health departments to make rules that help keep people alive and healthy. Hospitals have requested help to hire traveling health care workers, but you have turned that down. Yes, you sent some national guard troops in to help with non-medical duties — which is helpful but not enough. I guess your preferred model of governing is not governing. Or just not showing up for the job.

Wendy Pierce

Bozeman

