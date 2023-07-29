What is it about millionaires that so appeals to Montana’s Republicans. And what’s with their obsession with out-of-state transplants. They’ve elected out-of-state millionaire Gianforte as Governor, out-of-state millionaire Daines as junior Senator, out-of-state transplant Rosendale to Congress. Technically Congressman Zinke is an exception as he was born in Montana but he seems to prefer his wife’s estate in California over living in Montana.
Now Daines and Mitch McConnell have persuaded another out-of-state transplant and millionaire Tim Sheehy to run for Senate. Their overriding obsession today is to beat Senator Jon Tester and they seem to think Sheehy is the person to do it.
I have no problem with out-of-state people in public office. My objection is with promoting such a person to be one of our two US Senators, one of the most important elected positions for the state. Such a person should have a broad understanding of Montanans, one based on having grown up here and having had experience with all aspects of the state from agriculture to recreation, from the well-heeled to those barely getting by, from people of all ethnic categories and with our diverse Native American community.
Sheehy has been in Montana for less than ten years and his time has been focused on his fire-fighting support business. It’s impossible in that short period to have learned about all aspects of Montana and all the challenges and needs faced daily by Montanans.
For a lesser office this wouldn’t be so critical. But it’s very critical for the position of Senator. It’s selfish, and insulting, of Daines and McConnell to promote someone like Sheehy who lacks the necessary experience, just so he can beat our current Senator, Jon Tester, who has extensive experience with Montana and has applied it wisely.
Judith Heilman
Bozeman
